Police reported Ralph Weingarten, 65, of Bristol has been reported as missing since

Aug. 21 at 8:40 a.m. hours. Weingarten is described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, 140

pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes and light skin. It is not known what he was wearing.

He has a

previous brain injury and is unable to care for himself.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Weingarten.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts

is asked to call Bristol Police Department at (860) 584-3011