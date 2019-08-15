Obituary: Laurie J. Metzger, 74

Laurie J. Metzger, 74, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home. She was born on June 24, 1945 in New York City. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Mildred (nee Falvey) Metzger.

Laurie earned a B.A. in Education from Saint John’s University, Queens, NY in 1970 and a M.S. in Education from Fordham University, Bronx, NY in 1973. In her early career as an elementary school teacher, she taught in NYC and The American School in Saudi Arabia before moving to Connecticut.

In 1984 Laurie was awarded a Masters in Social Work from Southern Connecticut State University. As an LCSW, she worked for several agencies and had her own private practice. Laurie was a world traveler, avid reader and amateur artist.

Laurie is survived by several cousins and their families as well as close friends.

Her Celebration of Life Memorial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local food bank of your choice.