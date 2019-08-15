Obituary: Wayne T. Charette, 60

Wayne T. Charette, 60, of Bristol, beloved husband of Karen (Coe) Charette, died on Monday (August 12, 2019) at Bristol Hospital. Born on July 1, 1959 to the late Joseph and Rena (Dubois) Charette, he was a near lifelong Bristol resident. Karen and Wayne were married for 39 years. Wayne’s family was a great joy in his life, he enjoyed many hours playing with his grandkids. He also had a love of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing. He is remembered for always being happy playing with his dogs, too.

In addition to his wife, Karen, Wayne is survived by a daughter: Nicole and her husband Chuck Judd, of Bristol; brothers: Rit, Steven and Doug Charette; a sister: Kori Charette; grandchildren: Chase and Bentley Judd, of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother: Alan Charette.

A memorial service will be held Friday (August 16, 2019) at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday from 10:00AM to 11:00AM, a prayer service will be held at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s own choosing. Please visit Wayne’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.