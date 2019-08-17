Body found off Center Street Saturday

Police found a body off Center Street on Saturday.

Police reported that at 11:50 a.m., officers responded to a complaint about a body in a wooded area by the railroad tracks of Center Street.

Police said the body has not been identified.

Preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play and there is no danger to the public.

The incident is being investigated by the Patrol and Criminal Investigation Divisions of the Bristol Police Department as well as the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the state of Connecticut (OCME).

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Bristol Police at (860)584-3021 as the investigation is ongoing.