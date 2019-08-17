Emerging young leaders to be saluted at dinner

By TAYLOR

MURCHISON-

GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Professional Young Visionaries of Tomorrow and the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce invite the community to join them as they celebrate the emerging young leaders in the workforce, during the 2019 Emerging Leaders Dinner and Award ceremony.

“Similar to the Forbes 40 under 40 idea, we’re trying to identify individuals — emerging leaders under 40 — in the area that really set themselves apart,” said Michael Sweeney, one of the original founders of PYVOT. “We can really focus a spotlight on them and recognize the fact that we do have that sort of presence in this area.”

The 2019 Emerging Leaders dinner will be on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 42 Century Drive, Bristol. Registration will begin at 5 p.m., and the program will begin at 5:30 p.m., featuring keynote speaker, Dr. Rafaels Fierro, from Tunxis Community College’s Civic Engagement Institute.

Chambers’ Board of Directors chairman Jay Sattler said he believes emerging young leaders are “individuals who are going above and beyond either within their organization, in the business community, working with other professionals to just gain those skill sets and that experience to better round themselves and have the tools to continue advancing in their career path.” He said there is a huge need in the business community for organizations of all sizes to recognize and support young professionals.

“It probably differs by business and by company, but I think what we’re trying to do is just try to support that effort and give businesses and those young professionals the opportunity and the resources to further their efforts,” said Sattler. “Give them some leadership training, give them some experience in different avenues to just gain those either tangible or intangible skills as to what they might need as their career progresses.”

The chambers accepted nominations from chamber members and businesses, but nominated individuals only needed to work in one of the area towns served by the chambers. Nominated individuals must have been under the age of 40, who demonstrate professional leadership, community service, and personal leadership.

Once all applications were received, the selection committee began reviewing the nominees, and then selected the applicants who best demonstrate the three areas – professional leadership, community service, and personal leadership.

Tickets are on sale now to attend the 2019 Emerging Leaders dinner. Tickets are $30 for Chamber members, and $35 for non-members and those purchasing tickets at the door.

To register and purchase tickets online, visit centralctchambers.org.

Those who wish to purchase their tickets with cash or a check should contact the chamber by calling (860) 584-4718.