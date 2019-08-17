Home school art classes offered at Carousel Museum

Home school art classes will be offered at the New England Carousel Art Studio.

All art classes will emphasize the elements and principles of Art.

There are two class sections.

Ages 5 to 8 will meet every Monday September through December from 10 to 11:30a.m.

Ages 8 to 12 will meet every Tuesday in September to December 10 t 11:30 a.m.

Classes will be offered in weaving, still life painting,self-portraits, sculpture,

The cost is $5 per child, per class.

For more information and schedules, go to TheCarouselMuseum.org.