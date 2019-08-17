Jewish congregation hosting family friendly weekend, Sept. 6, 8

Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation will host a family-friendly weekend Sept. 6 and 8.

On Friday, Sept. 6, a Tot Shabbat service, led by Rabbi Alanna Wasserman, will begin at 5 p.m. at 37 Main St., Southington. Families who want to introduce young children to a Jewish Shabbat experience are invited for a family-friendly service, followed by a pizza dinner at 5:30 p.m. There is no charge for this event.

The weekend continues on Sunday, Sept. 8 at noon with the congregation’s annual community-wide summer picnic at Rec Park in Plantsville. This social event is an opportunity for individuals and families interested in learning more about the congregation to meet members in a relaxed setting and find out more about its religious services, social events, and religious school.

Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation makes its spiritual home in the small sanctuary of the Southington First Congregational Church at 37 Main St. in Southington. The congregation has a full schedule of activities throughout the year. It is also the guardian of a saved Holocaust Torah that dates from the seventeenth century.

For information, call (860) 276-9113, email events@gsjc.org, or gsjc.org or the congregation’s Facebook page.