Mayor’s annual back to school pencil hunt Aug. 22

Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu and the Bristol Parks and Recreation Department announced children in grades Pre-K to eighth grade can participate in the 2nd Annual Mayor’s Back to School Pencil Hunt, to be held on Thursday, Aug. 22 at Muzzy Field from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Students will hunt for pencils to win prizes. The prizes include Leapfrog Academy, an Amazon Fire, a Kindle, a Chromebook, a TI84 calculator, binders, notebooks, pens, and more.

“With such a positive response from the community last year, we are excited to make this event bigger, allowing for more children to get excited about the new school year, provide school supplies to students, and give families with the opportunity to connect with resources in the community that they might be interested in during the school year,” explained Sarah Larson, recreation and community outreach coordinator with the Parks and Recreation Department, in a press release.

A Pre-K hunt was added to the event this year based on community feedback and the support of local sponsors including First Bristol Federal Credit Union, Bristol Plaza, ShopRite of Bristol, People’s United and generous community members.

“The start of the school year should be a fun time and we think the Pencil Hunt is a fun event that helps set the tone,” stated Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu.

The event is free, but requires registration ahead of time through the Bristol Parks and Recreation website, www.bristolrec.com. The rain date is set for Friday, Aug. 23 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.