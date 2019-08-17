Obituaries: Angelina Carenzo

Angelina (Gasparro) Carenzo, 94, of Bristol, passed away from pancreatic cancer on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was the widow of Lawrence F. Carenzo.

She was born in Stamford on June 4, 1925 the daughter of the late George and Mary (Varano) Gasparro.

Angelina graduated from Bristol School system and was a member of St. Anthony Church and the Osia Club of the church. She is survived by her son, Larry Carenzo and his wife Sheila of Bristol and a daughter, Mary Ann Zacek and her husband Robert of Conway, SC. 4 grandchildren, Carly Fortin and her husband Alan, Brett Carenzo and Ryan and Kyle Yarde, 7 great Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, and a special niece, Carmela and her husband Tom Murphy. Special friends, Marco, Gabriel, Linda, Roland, She is predeceased by 2 daughters, Rosalie Yarde and Angela Marie (Carenzo) Palmer and a sister, Mary P. D‘Aresta and her husband Dominic.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis de Sales at St. Anthony Church. Friends may call at Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St., Bristol, CT on Monday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Following the mass burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Cancer Society 825 Brook St. Rocky Hill, CT 06067. WWW.Dunnfh.com