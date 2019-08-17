Obituaries: Arthur Robarge

Arthur Robarge, 75, of Bristol passed away on August 1st, 2019 at his home.

Arthur lived a simple life that was filled with people who loved and cared for him. He enjoyed his time at the BARC workshop, where he spent his retirement years. He would always talk about an upcoming holiday and going to camp. He loved being out and keeping active. Most of all, he loved coffee!

He was a ladies man that had a smile that was contagious. Arthur was fortunate in that he was a resident of BARC for almost 15 years. The staff that worked with him are an amazing team that filled his life with happiness. He is also survived by his surrogate family, Cheryl, Briana, Collin, Phoenix

and his best friend Richard.

Services for Arthur will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made BARC, Bristol Adult Resource Center (P.O. Box 726) 195 Maltby Street, Bristol, CT 06010.

