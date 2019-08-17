Obituaries: Eva Kopcha

Eva (Hasko) Kopcha, 90, of Bristol, former Terryville resident, widow of Samuel M. Kopcha passed away Monday August 12, 2019 at Sheriden Woods, Bristol.Eva was born May 17, 1929 in Terryville, CT, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Martha (Yacknick) Hasko. Prior to her retirement she was an assistant Town Clerk for the Town of Plymouth. She was a member of Ss. Cyril & Methodius Orthodox Church, Terryville and member of the Sisterhood of the Dormition, the church choir and also was a Sunday school teacher. She loved arts and crafts and her cat Toby.She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Patricia Kopcha of Southbury; her daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Loyd Davis of Killingworth, Claudia and Paul Senetcen of Terryville, Melanie and Fr. David Koles of Terryville; her grandchildren, Natalie, Daria, Kristen Sarah, Juliana, Irene, William and Rachel; her great grandchildren, Emilia, Thea and Joshua.Funeral services will be held 10:30AM on Saturday at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Orthodox Church, Terryville. Burial will be in St. Cyril Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may visit at the church Saturday from 9 to 10:30AM. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is in charge of arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

