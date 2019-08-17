Obituaries: Mary Scalia

Mary Scalia, 89, a lifetime Bristol resident, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Mary was the eldest daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Sardo) Scalia.

Mary spent her early working years at Ingraham’s and the final 30 plus years at Superior Electric. She is survived by her brother, Dominic Scalia, of Wethersfield, and sister-in-law, Ann Scalia, of Bristol. Mary was predeceased by brothers, Anthony (Tony), Frank and Concetto (Jake) Scalia and her sister, Lucy Santullo.

Mary was an active member of her beloved St. Anthony Church. She also enjoyed participating in her bowling league and golfing as a member of Pequabuck Golf Club.

Above all, Mary loved her family. She often recalled her youth and the gatherings of her extended family. Lovingly called “Auntie Mar”, she will be fondly remembered for her kind heart, generosity, and wonderful cooking, which she enjoyed sharing with family and friends. She was never happier than when her nieces and nephews visited with their children.

Mary is survived by 12 nieces and nephews, as well as many great-nieces and nephews and their children. She also leaves behind several close friends, whom she cherished.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis de Sales at St. Anthony Church. Friends may call at Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St., Bristol, CT on Tuesday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Following the Mass Entombment will be in Holy Family Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Francis de Sales at St. Anthony Church, 180 Laurel St., Bristol, CT, 06010 WWW.Dunnfh.com