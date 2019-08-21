Little League city series began Monday

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – Chris Murtaugh, the president of Edgewood Little League, recently announced that this year’s Bristol Little League City Series was underway from Breen Field, the host of the tournament in 2019.

All three Little League programs in town were represented: Edgewood, McCabe-Waters and Forestville.

All three squads were in the mix, vying for this year’s championship trophy.

The series kicked off Monday, Aug. 19 at Breen Field from Mix Street with two of the three programs in action.

It’s a double elimination tournament and a total of five games were possible if the squads split decisions along the way.

On that Aug. 19 date, Forestville and McCabe-Waters duked it out while two days later on Aug. 21, the host team – Edgewood – was in action against the none-winner from Monday.

Teams that would be in action this past week included the McCabe-Waters Astros who went 15-1 overall and were on a 10-game winning streak earlier this season.

For Edgewood, the Athletics will be involved in the City Series battle as well.

At Breen Field on Friday, Aug. 23, game three of the Bristol City Series will be underway with a game time of 6 p.m.

The winner of Monday’s game advanced to the championship round on Friday.