Obituaries: Virginia Mae Downs Schultz

Virginia (Ginny) Mae Downs Schultz went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, August 20 2019. She was born in Bristol on December 14, 1932. Her parents were Leroy and Helen (Cook) Downs. She grew up and attended school in East Church in Plymouth. Her first job was at Kirkwood Oil in Terryville, she also worked at Bristol Oil and Quinion Oil in Bristol and retired from Hinman Lumber in Burlington. She met her love Ernest (Ernie) Schultz at a Square Dance at the Whigville Grange in 1947. They were married on August 28, 1954. Ernie and Virginia enjoyed their square dancing and polka dancing for over 65 years. They built their home on Matthews Street in Bristol where they raised 2 daughters, Sally and Nancy. Virginia worked full time, raised two daughters and had the camper packed every weekend for family camping trips. The family enjoyed many weekends of snowmobiling at their camp in Vermont. Virginia loved flowers and her vegetable garden. Her frozen strawberry jam was a favorite. She enjoyed watching the birds, especially cardinals and hummingbirds out her front window everyday. She enjoyed making greeting cards on her computer for all of her family for every occasion. She loved taking pictures and made scrapbooks for her 2 granddaughters and her 6 great grandchildren –all of whom were extremely special to her. One of her favorite hobbies was collecting Christmas village pieces to display in her Texas room.Her beloved family will cherish her memory forever: husband Ernie Schultz of Bristol, daughters Sally Schultz Blair of Canyon, Texas and Nancy Malsheske and husband Peter of Bristol, granddaughters Heidi Lombardo and husband Matt, children Dylan, Jayden, Alexa and Nathan of Southington, and Holli Delaney and husband Chris, children Ryan and Liliana of Bristol. We know Mom is probably looking down from Heaven making sure Dad is watering the garden——Please join our family to share memories on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5-8 pm. at Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville. Celebration of Virginia’s life will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11am at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bristol. Graveside service will follow at Peacedale Cemetery in Bristol. Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please visit Virginia’s memorial website atwww.scottfuneralhomeinc.com.“He’ll wipe every tear from their eyes. Death is gone for good, tears gone, crying gone, pain gone……. Rev 21:4 MSG www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

