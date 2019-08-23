Obituary: Geraldine J. (Dolce) Wells, 65

Geraldine J. (Dolce) Wells, 65, beloved wife of Robert K. Wells, Sr., died on Monday (July 22, 2019) at Sheriden Woods, Bristol. Born in New Britain on August 15, 1953 to Louie and Louise Marin, Geraldine later moved to Bristol. Geraldine and Robert enjoyed a happy 25-year marriage. She was known for her love of animals of all kinds.

In addition to Robert, Geraldine is survived by a son: Maximo Garcia; three step-sons: Robert, William and Andrew Wells; four grandchildren: Isiah Garcia, Dysteny Brage, Evan and Madison Wells; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother: Albert Dolce; and a sister: Sandra Jones.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday (August 24, 2019) at the Carlyle F. Barnes Memorial Chapel at West Cemetery, 49 Pound St., Bristol between 1 PM to 2 PM, a prayer service will commence at 2 PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave, Meriden, CT 06450. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit Geraldine’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

