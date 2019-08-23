Obituary: Blanche B. (Bizier) Gaski, 91

Blanche B. (Bizier) Gaski, 91, wife of the late Frank J. Gaski, passed away at on Tuesday (August 20, 2019) at home surrounded by her family. Blanche was born on November 28, 1927 in Bristol to the late Louis and Diana (Roberge) Bizier.

Blanche was a 2000 hour volunteer at Winsted Memorial Hospital and enjoyed reading and sewing.

Blanche is survived by her brother: Leo Bizier and his wife Joan of Bristol; her three grandsons; her two great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Blanche is predeceased by her daughter: Jacqueline “Jacki” Gaski; her son: Richard E. Gaski; and her two sisters: Pauline Kulig and Irene Kemp.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Blanche’s caretakers, Darlene, Michelle, Dee, Paula and Tori.

Funeral services will be celebrated at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 at 11 AM on Friday, (August 23, 2019). Burial will follow with a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, prior to the service on Friday, between 10 AM and 11 AM.

