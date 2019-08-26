Arrest made in MV crash struck pedestrian

After fleeing the scene after driving into a pedestrian on Jerome Avenue Aug. 24, the operator of the vehicle was arrested on several charges.

Clayton Nogiec, 22, was charged with second degree assault with a motor vehicle; driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs; evading responsibility; operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device; possession of a controlled substance; and failure to drive right.

Police said they received a call on Aug. 25 at 5:45 p.m. and were dispatched to Jerome Avenue and Swanson Drive for a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian who was walking a dog.

Police said Nogiec was traveling south on Jerome Avenue operating a Nissan Rogue when he hit the pedestrian. He subsequently left the scene. Police said Clayton was apprehended near Farmington Avenue.

Clayton was held in lieu of $25,000 bond for an appearance at Bristol Superior Court.

The pedestrian is receiving treatment at a local hospital with serious injuries, said police. The name of the pedestrian is not being released at this time.

The dog was taken to a local veterinary hospital for treatment, police said.

The crash is being investigated by the patrol division at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Brian Hileman at (860)584-3000.