Chamber to honor young professionals

The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce, along with Professional Young Visionaries of Tomorrow (PYVOT) are proud to announce the inaugural Emerging Leaders honorees.

Halley Allaire, Allaire Elder Law; Shaun Calhoun, Torrington Savings Bank; Elizabeth Cowdell, Creative Concepts Kitchen and Bath Design; Brent Davenport, The Shaffer Company; Jeff Davis, Phase to Phase Electric; Meagan DeFazio, RN, Bristol Health; Dean Greco, Webster Bank; Lucas Karabin, Acme Monaco; Stephanie Kasson, CPA, MST, Blum Shapiro; Kathryn Krajewski, Town of Farmington; Sarah Larson, City of Bristol Parks and Recreation; Dr. Joshua Medeiros, City of Bristol; Dr. Jessica Quintero-Villa, Life Family Chiropractic; Samantha Rajotte, Main Street Community Foundation’ Meghan Rickard, CompuMail Corp; Anna Savastano, Town of Farmington; Rebekah Stokes, Thomaston Savings Bank; Nicole Sweeney, Get Up N Dance; and Dante Tagariello, Grant Thorton.

The honorees were chosen through a nomination process that was provided to all members of the chambers. Honorees were then selected by a committee, which was looking for specific criteria during the process – the nominee must have been under 40 years old, demonstrate professional leadership, proven community service, and personal leadership.

The CCCC and PYVOT invite the community and all chamber members to join them as they celebrate the honorees on Wednesday, Sept. 18, beginning at 5 p.m., at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. The event will also feature keynote speaker Dr. Rafaele Fierro of the Civic Engagement Institute at Tunxis Community College.