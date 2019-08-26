Man dies from assault on Bartholomew

A man died following an assault at a party on Bartholomew Street on Aug. 19.

Police said Michael Martinez, 38, died as a result of the serious injuries he sustained during the assault.

Prior to Martinez’s death, several people were charged with assault in the first degree and accessory to assault in the first degree. Police arrested Gabor Cirok, 43, of 29 Hawthorne St., Bristol. He was held on a $750,000 bond. Police arrested Heather Duperry, 37, of 29 Hawthorne St., Bristol. She also was detained on a $750,000 bond. Police also arrested a 16-year-old juvenile who was detained.

Additionally, Dolly Cruz, 27, was charged by warrant with one count of tampering with evidence and was held on a court set $100,000 bond.

Bristol police reported they received two 911 calls on Aug. 19 at 11 p.m. reporting a disturbance in the driveway of 76 Bartholomew St. When police arrived, they found Martinez on the ground suffering from a serious head wound.

Martinez was transported to Bristol Hospital via ambulance.

Due to the nature of his injury, he was then transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford.

Police said their investigation showed there was a party held at 76 Bartholomew St. All individuals involved in the disturbance were attending the party. During the disturbance, police said, the victim was assaulted by three different people and sustained a severe head injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Dauphinais at (860)314-4566.