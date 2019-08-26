Mum Fest BINGO returns Sept. 15

The Mum Festival Committee, in keeping with this year’s theme of “Growing Together”, has announced this year’s Festival will once again feature its BINGO event. It will be co-sponsored by the Bristol Polish Club and will be held Sunday, Sept. 15 will be held at the Bristol Polish American Citizen’s Club located at 541 North Main St., Bristol.

“Mum Festival Bingo is one of our most popular fundraisers and we can’t thank the community enough for their support as we continue the tradition”, said Maria Montelli-Tramazzo, Mum Festival fundraising chair, in a press release. “Mark your calendars for a fun-filled afternoon of Mum Festival BINGO on Sunday, Sept. 15.”

Doors open at 11 a.m. and games will start at 2 p.m. There is a $10 admissions package with tickets available at the door. Ticket sales will begin at 12:30 p.m. Additionally, the event will include specials at $1 each, two winner takes all games, a 50/50 drawing along with raffles and door prizes. Food also will be available for purchase with free coffee and tea.

“This promises to be an afternoon event that everyone will enjoy,” said Jack Ferraro, Mum Festival chairman, in a press release. “Maria and the team have been hard at work to make the day special. And, BINGO is a great way to start off our Mum Festival season of events.”

Over the course of the Mum Festival weekend (Sept. 19 to 22) the 2019 Mum Festival will feature a carnival (Friday night through Sunday night) with amusement rides, dozens of vendors from area businesses, crafters, local producers, restaurants, food trucks, community organizations, nonprofits, and museums.

Admission is free.

This year’s Thursday night program has been reworked to feature “Jazz Under the Stars,” art, food trucks, and refreshments.

“The greater Bristol community really enjoys this fall tradition each and every year” Montelli-Tramazzo said in the news release. “Coming out for BINGO helps us raise the funds we need to produce the Mum Festival and our committee is looking forward to seeing all of the BINGO players out there at the Bristol Polish Club for our special event.”

For those that can’t make BINGO and simply would like to make a donation of monetary support to the festival, officials said to visit bristolmumfestival.com.

For information about Mum Festival BINGO, contact Maria Montelli-Tramazzo at (860)628-1435 or montra56@sbcglobal.net.