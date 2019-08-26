Vendors needed for Mum Festival

The Mum Festival Committee is in full swing planning for the 58th edition of the Festival with the theme of “Growing Together”.

This year’s Festival dates will be Thursday, Sept. 19 to Sunday, Sept. 22 and will once again feature its carnival weekend. With that in mind, the festival committee is still looking for community organizations and craft vendors to participate on Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22.

“In addition to a variety of mouth-watering food vendors the Mum Festival welcomes community organizations, businesses, artists, retail and artisan crafters to showcase their offerings during our carnival weekend” said Andy Adams, Mum Festival vendor chair, in a press release. “Each year we try to offer something for everyone so if you are a community organization, business or vendor that wants to reach the thousands of people that visit the festival, we want to hear from you.”

Those interested in learning more or becoming a vendor can find more information at BristolMumFestival.org

“Planning for this years’ Mum Festival is really coming together and this year promises to be bigger and better than ever” commented Jack Ferraro, Mum Festival chairman in a presse release. “Vendors are an important part of the Mum Festival’s success and we are looking forward to our vendors joining us for this truly special event that show cases the best that Bristol has to offer.”