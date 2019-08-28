Six Blues players earn league honors

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

The Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England announced its first and second teams, and there were six Bristol Blues among the 30 players chosen.

Four Blues made the first team. Zeke Diamond, Buddy Dewaine, Brandon Miller and Austin White were chosen for the first team. Diamond was picked at shortstop, Dewaine at third base, Miller in the outfield and White as a utility player.

Diamond hit .344 (54-160) with two home runs, two triples, six doubles, 27 runs scored and 26 RBI.

Dewaine, the FCBL Defensive Player of the Year, hit .285 (39-137) with three triples, four doubles, 25 runs scored and 21 RBI. Miller also hit .344 (64-186) with six home runs, two triples, eight doubles, 33 runs scored and 41 RBI.

White hit .305 (54-177) with two home runs, six triples, eight doubles, an FCBL record 56 runs scored and 26 RBI.

Two Blues were picked for the second team, and they were Mark Faello and Dylan Reynolds. Faello made it as a pitcher and Reynolds was taken as a utility player. Faello was 6-0 in seven games pitched with a 1.54 ERA, 41 innings pitched, 25 hits, 14 runs (seven earned runs), 21 walks and 29 strikeouts. Reynolds hit .274 (45-164) with two home runs, eight doubles, 29 runs scored and 33 RBI.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Kevin Roberts, email him at KRoberts@SouthingtonObserver.com