Obituary: Andrew ‘Jay’ Laviero Jr., 83

Andrew “Jay” Laviero Jr., 83, of Bristol, husband of Betty Jean (St. John) Laviero for 34 years, passed away at home on Monday August 26, 2019. Jay was born in Bristol and was a son of the late Andrew Sr. and Philomena (Fantasia) Laviero. He lived in Bristol all his life and was President and part owner along with his brother and sister-in-law, Frank E. and Marie Laviero, of Connecticut Amusements and prior to retiring he worked for Manafort Brothers in Plainville for 24 years. He was a long time member of the Bristol Lodge of Elk’s #1010. In addition to his wife, Jay is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Andrew J. and Heidi Laviero of Bristol; a daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Greg Miller of Bristol; two step daughters, Tammy Dionne of Bristol and Nancy Clark of North Carolina; a brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Holly Laviero of Bristol; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jay was predeceased by a step daughter, Tina Tirone and two brothers, Frank E. and Domanic “Puddgy”” Laviero. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (August 30, 2019) at 10 A.M. at St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Thursday between 5 and 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Jay’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

