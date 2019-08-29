Obituary: Claude J. Bolduc, 57

Claude J. Bolduc, 57, of Bristol passed away peacefully on Monday (August 26, 2019) at Bristol Hospital. A lifelong Bristol resident, he was born on November 8, 1961 to Carmen (Dubord) Bolduc and the late Jean Gilles Bolduc. A lover of the outdoors, he was an avid angler and hunter. He also enjoyed experiencing the open road riding his motorcycle, a Harley-Davidson Softail.

In addition to his mother, Carmen, Claude is survived by his son: Kyle J. Bolduc and his partner Kristen DeAngelo of Plainville; a very dear partner: Laurie Bolduc; a brother: Marcel Bolduc and his wife Joyce of Bristol; a sister: Diane (Bolduc) Kelley of Bristol; a granddaughter: Haylee Bolduc of Willington; nieces and nephews: Holly and Todd Zelenkewich, Ryan, Jason and Michelle Bolduc, Jamie-Rose (Bolduc)Niemann, Jenna-Lynn Jean and Jillian Marie Kelley; a sister-in-law: Sue (Faith) Bolduc; and one granddog; Maddie. Claude is predeceased by a son: Jesse John Bolduc; and a brother: Michael Bolduc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Tuesday (September 3, 2019) at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funk Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit Claude’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.