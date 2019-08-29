Obituary: Hedwig F. (Wisniewski) Hulten, 90

Hedwig F. (Wisniewski) Hulten, 90, of Bristol, widow of Robert T. Hulten, died on Wednesday (August 21, 2019) at Countryside Manor. Hedwig was born on August 13, 1929 in Bristol and was a daughter of the late Stephen and Frances (Kalinowski) Wisniewski. The lifelong Bristol resident graduated from Bristol High School and was retired from the former New Departure. She was an avid golfer and a member of Pequabuck Golf Club. Hedwig is survived by three children: Sharon Saglimbeni and husband, Jerry of Bristol, Brian Hulten of Ridgefield, and Gail McIntyre and husband, Jeff of Farmington; seven grandchildren: Luke, Max, and Dena Saglimbeni, Jason, Scott, and Tyler McIntyre, and Justin Hulten; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by and infant son, Robert Francis Hulten, her five brothers and sisters. Her funeral and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol, will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Francis de Sales Parish, 180 Laurel St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Hedwig’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

