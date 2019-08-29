Obituary: Jerram E. Delahunty, 43

Jerram E. Delahunty, 43, of Bristol, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at home. He was born June 22, 1976, in Bristol the son of Reneé (Lessard) Moreshead.

He was employed by O&G Industries as a crane operator.

Besides his mother and her husband Dennis, he is survived by a son Liam Delahunty of NC, a brother Colin J. Delahunty and wife Ryaan of FL and a niece Teagan Delahunty of FL.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 31 at DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington at 11:30 a.m. Calling hours will be Friday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiaafh.com.