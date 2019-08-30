Obituaries: Larry J. Markie

Larry J. Markie, 74, of Oakville, CT, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital surrounded by his loving family.He was born June 9, 1945, son of Lester and Viola (Reed) Markie of Plymouth, CT. Larry worked 51 years for the former Venus Consolidated and retired as the foreman of the D-Tec company of Watertown. He was a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Terryville Eagles Club and coach of the softball team. He enjoyed gardening and working in his beautiful yard with his loving wife. He also had fond memories of coaching and attending sporting events with all four of his boys and attending games for all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Larry’s hobbies were going to country fairs, horse pulls and rodeos with his loving wife Lois.Left to cherish a lifetime of special memories is his loving wife Lois (Shaw) Markie of 57 years and his four children, Larry Markie of Moira, NY, John Markie and his wife, Michele of Wolcott, Tom Markie and his wife Paula of Bristol and Dennis Markie and his wife Evelyn of Bethany. He was a very proud grandpa to 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his brother Lester Markie and his wife Judy of Plainville, William Markie and his wife Caroline of Southington and his sister, Ann (Markie) Vaughn and her husband Bob of New Mexico. He is predeceased by his 2 sisters, Arlene ‘Toots” Markie Chaphin, Rose Johnson and a brother, Donald “Butch” Markie. He also leaves behind (Many) countless nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses for all their love and care that was given to our father.Funeral services will be held Wednesday 10:30AM from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to the Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Tuesday from 6 to 8PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

