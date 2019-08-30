‘Wine, Women & Watches’ to be held at Clock Museum, Sept. 12

On Thursday, Sept. 12 from 6 to 9 p.m., the American Clock & Watch Museum will host its third annual “Wine, Women & Watches” fundraiser. Guests will have wines by Beringer Vineyards and hors d’oeuvres by Inspired Catering, and delicious desserts.

This year’s party will include the silent auction, prize drawings, and a scavenger hunt through the museum’s eight galleries.

“Stuff the bus” is new this year. It will give partygoers the opportunity to help offset the cost of school and children’s programs.

“People really enjoy this annual event. Everyone has a great time, all while raising funds to support the museum’s education programs, collections, and exhibitions,” said Kim Bondeson-Ciccarello, event co-chair in a press release

“Our silent auction has many great prizes,” added Deb Quilty, event co-chair in the press release. “The auction will feature tickets to sporting events, wine packages, family outings, items for the home and garden, and much more.”

Patti Philippon, executive director, said in the news release, “This year promises to be another wonderful event. We are grateful to everyone who is planning to attend as well as our new and returning sponsors.”

This year’s gold sponsors are Barnes Group Foundation, Inc.; Beringer Vineyards; and Noble Wealth Advisors of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. Silver sponsors include Briar Rose Networks; Bristol Health; CCOG Women’s Health Group; Fiondella, Milone & LaSaracina LLP; and Quinoco Energy Services.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by calling the museum at (860) 583-6070.