Contestants sought for Miss Bristol-Forestville

The Miss Bristol ~ Forestville Scholarship Program, a local affiliate to both the Miss Connecticut and the Miss America Scholarship announced it is looking for contestants for its upcoming pageant to be held Oct. 5.

Miss Bristol 2020 is open to young women ages 17 to 25 who live work or go to school in Connecticut. Miss Bristol 2020 and Miss Forestville 2020 will receive a $1,000 scholarship and go on to compete for the title of Miss Connecticut in June 2020.

Miss Bristol’s Outstanding Teen 2020 and Miss Forestville’s Outstanding Teen 2020 is open to young women ages 13 to 16 who live or go to school in Connecticut.

Miss Bristol’s Outstanding Teen 2020 and Miss Forestville’s Outstanding Teen 2020 will go on to compete for the title of Miss Connecticut Outstanding Teen in June 2020.

There will be an informational meeting Sept. 7 at 4 p.m., which will be held at Nutmeg Performing Arts Center 154 Church St., Bristol, for contestants and interested applicants.

For more information, contact Linda Lubrico, lubrico@sbcglobal.net, or (860)302-2566.