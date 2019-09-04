Green Team gets things clean

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Bristol Parks and Recreation Department showcased its new initiative, the Bristol Green Team, throughout the summer.

The Bristol Green team is a group of volunteers, who gather on the last Saturday of the month to pick up trash and litter in the parks. This year, the department focused on Rockwell Park and Page Park — two of the most heavily used parks in the City.

Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Joshua Medeiros, said the Green Team began after learning that a group of city high schoolers had organized a cleanup event at Rockwell Park. Medeiros and Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu attended the cleanup, and from there the seed of Green Team concept was planted.

Parks and Recreation summer intern Katie Hennessy was given the task of formalizing the plans of the Green Team, and has made the team one of her many summer projects.

“[Medeiros] is coming up with a lot of different initiatives to improve community stewardship, and basically just having a cleaner, brighter tomorrow,” said Hennessy. “With that in mind, we came up with the Green Team, and, it’s a way to get the community involved in really having a hands-on approach to it.”

During the first Bristol Green Team, held in July, more than 50 volunteers attended the Rockwell Park cleanup. In just one hour, nearly 500 pounds of garbage had been removed from the park. With each meeting of the team, attendance rises, and so do the pounds of rubbish removed.

There are three remaining Green Team meetings scheduled for the 2019 season.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, they will be at Rockwell Park, and during the last Green Team cleanup, Saturday, Oct. 26, they will be at Rockwell Park, costumes are welcome and encouraged.

Bristol Green Team cleanups begin at 10 a.m., and finish by noon. The Parks and Recreation department provides supplies such as gloves and trash receptacles, all they ask of the public is to consider attending and making a difference in their community.

For information, visit bristolrec.com.