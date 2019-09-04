Lake Compounce announces new water slide for 2020

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

Lake Compounce, the family theme and water park located on the Bristol and Southington town-line, will soon have a new six-story-tall water attraction.

“Venus Vortex” will be open to the public in the 2020 season.

The water slide is designed to look like a Venus fly trap. Designed by Whitewater West in Vancouver, Canada, the thrilling ride will take park-goers through a dark tunnel with translucent green and yellow panels, simulating traveling through a vortex. Rafts will splash through twists and turns, then suddenly plummet down the near-vertical drop straight into the “mouth of the beast,” said marketing director Amy Thomas.

“The Venus Vortex will be the largest water attraction we have,” said Thomas. “It’s really exciting, and we can’t wait to open it up to the public in our next season.”

Multiperson rafts can take either two adults, or two adults and one child down the slide at a time. Venus Vortex will be located alongside the lake, next to Bayou Bay Wave Pool and across from Johnny Rockets.

“Venus Vortex will be Lake Compounce’s largest and most thrilling slide to date,” said Lake Compounce general manager Jerry Brick. “This addition will further solidify our park as the go-to water park in southern New England.”

The land for the attraction has already been cleared, and the foundation designs have been completed. Brick said the foundation will be dug out by late September, and the slide itself is expected to be delivered in December. Starting in February, builders will work seven days a week to get the slide up and running for testing by April 1.

Testing and final touches will be performed through the month of April. The slide will be open to the public for Memorial Day weekend when season 2020 officially opens.

“We attract a lot of attendance from out of state,” said Brick, “so we’re promoting this new attraction now so that those guests know what’s in store for next year.”

The park is open for Labor Day weekend, Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and 2. On Sept. 7, 14 and 15, the theme park is open, but the water park is closed.

While the park itself is closed to the public, Lake Compounce staff are hard at work in the offseason as they prepare for the Haunted Graveyard and then dive into the Holiday Lights display.

The Haunted Graveyard will return on Friday, Sept. 27 and run will Fridays to Sundays until Nov. 2. Dates are not yet announced for the Holiday Lights display.