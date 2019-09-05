Household hazardous waste, paint collection set for Oct. 5

A Household Hazardous Waste and Paint Collection Day is scheduled for the towns of Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Bethlehem, Bristol, Cheshire, Derby, Middlebury, Naugatuck, Oxford, Prospect, Seymour, Southbury, Thomaston, Waterbury, Watertown, Wolcott and Woodbury for Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be held at the Ansonia Public Works Department, 1 North Division St., Ansonia.

The collection starts at 8 a.m. There is no need to line up before 8 a.m.

There is no charge to residents. Proof of residency, such as a driver’s license, tax bill, or other identification, is required for entrance. The event is sponsored by the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments and participating towns.

Household hazardous wastes are any wastes produced in the home that are poisonous, flammable, reactive, or corrosive. These wastes are harmful to human health and the environment if not disposed of properly.

The goal of the program is to keep potentially hazardous waste out of local landfills and sewers, providing extra protection for wetlands and waterways. In addition, residents may now bring latex (water-based) paint to the collection event. While not considered hazardous waste, the latex paint will be accepted as part of a new statewide paint product stewardship program.

Examples of wastes that will be accepted include: oil- and latex-based paints and stains, thermometers and thermostats containing mercury, drain and oven cleaners, upholstery cleaners, wood cleaners, strippers and varnishes, pesticides, poisons, pool and photo chemicals, automotive cleaners and fluids, grease and rust solvents, aerosols, and metal polishes.

Items that will not be accepted include auto batteries, motor oil, propane tanks, compressed gas cylinders, asbestos, smoke detectors, explosives, radioactive or medical waste, grout, joint compound, lead paint chips, and empty containers of any kind. The contractor reserves the right to reject additional materials.

Up to 50 pounds. of residential waste will be accepted per vehicle.

Residents should leave materials in the original container whenever possible. When arriving at the collection site, residents are asked to stay in their cars at all times. Trained waste handlers will remove materials from the cars.

Unacceptable materials will be returned or left in the vehicle and information will be provided on how to dispose of them.

For information, call (203) 757-0535.