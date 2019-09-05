Kids’ listings for the Sept. 6 edition

FRIDAYS, SEPT. 6, 20

BRISTOL

FAIRYTALE FRIENDS. 10 a.m. Fairy tale stories and crafts. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. BristolLib.com.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7

BRISTOL

DONUTS WITH GROWNUPS. 9:30-10:30 a.m. Celebrate Grandparent’s Day. Bring them or others and eat doughnuts. All ages. Register. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

REC N’READ AT ROCKWELL PARK. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Children invited to bring their grandparents. Themed storytelling, arts and crafts, and a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the installation of the first Little Library in the city’s parks. Rockwell Park Amphitheater, Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. BristolLib.com.

MONDAY, SEPT. 9

BRISTOL

TEDDY BEAR STORIES. 10 a.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. BristolLib.com.

MYSTERY MONDAY. 6 p.m. Scavenger hunts, bingo, more. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. BristolLib.com.

SEPT. 9, 11

OTHER

AUDITIONS FOR NO BOUNDARIES THEATER. 6 p.m. For Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” Ages 6 to 18. 362 Main St., Berlin. (860) 515-8115. NBYT.org.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 10

BRISTOL

The ‘SECRET’ LIFE-AFFIRMING NATURE OF PETS. 6 p.m. Discussion of newer books about animals. Meet Aspen, a furry guest. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register. Free. (860) 584-7790.

MOTHER GOOSE VISITS. 10 a.m., Sing, dance, hear nursery rhymes. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. BristolLib.com.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11

BRISTOL

ANIMAL AFFAIR TRAVELING PETTING ZOO. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Learn about a variety of baby animals. All ages. Funding provided by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Registration required. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

FROGGY BOOK CLUB. 6:30 p.m. Celebrate the Froggy books by Jonathan London. Make crafts. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. BristolLib.com.

SEPT. 12-NOV. 21

BRISTOL

HOMESCHOOL CLUB. Every other Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Theme: Going Green. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register. Free. (860) 584-7790.

MUSIC WITH MIKE. 10 a.m. Mike Markowitz returns. All ages. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. BristolLib.com.

SEPT. 12-14

BRISTOL

MINI-GOLF COURSE. All day. Enjoy mini-golf in the library. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. BristolLib.com.

SEPT. 23-DEC. 16

BRISTOL

LEGO CLUB. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 4 and up. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register. Free. (860) 584-7790.

SEPT. 24-DEC. 11

BRISTOL

TODDLER STORYTIME. Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages 1-2. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. for ages 3-5. Stories, songs, activities, craft. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register. Free. (860) 584-7790.

NOW thru SEPT. 21

BRISTOL

MAKING MEMORIES IN BRISTOL’S MUSEUMS. Visit the American Clock and Watch Museum, Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, Bristol Historical Society, Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, and the New England Carousel Museum and have your passport stamped for a chance to win a family membership at each of Bristol’s museums (approximate value $420).