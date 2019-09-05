Mum Fest to honor WWII veterans, ask them to participate in event

The Mum Festival Committee announced this year’s Mum Festival they will be honoring Bristol’s World War II veterans as this year’s Home Town Heroes.

“The Bristol Home Town Hero embodies what Bristol is all about. It’s heart and soul,” said Jack Ferraro, Mum Festival chairman, in a press release. “Those who help make life in Bristol better and have had a lasting impact on our community. So, this year we seek to honor the 4,762 men and women WW II veterans of Bristol as the heroes they are.”

The Home Town Hero committee has taken on the task of locating any World War II veterans from Bristol who are still in the area and the committee is seeking the public’s help with this endeavor.

“Not only are we looking for WW II Veterans who we have on our complied list located at the Bristol library we are looking for the names of any WWII veterans from the Bristol who can be identified,” said Neal Supranovich, Home Town chair, in the press release. “We invite the public to check out the list at the library and we are asking for the names of any Bristol WWII veteran living or passed that we should also be included.”

To have a WWII veteran included in this honor the public is asked to contact Neal Supranovich at (860)830-0820 or via email at neals1905@att.net. People can also contact Scott Stanton at the Bristol Public library at (860)584-7787, ext., 2007.

“Due to the fact that many Bristol WWII veterans have passed away, we are reaching out to veterans, family members and veteran organizations,” said Supranovich in the press release. “We need everyone’s help to honor these brave men and women who serviced when called”.

Each year, the Home Town Hero has the honor of presenting the Home Town Hero trophy to a car during the Mum Festival Car Show, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21. The committee is also looking for one or two of this years’ WW II veteran Home Town Heroes who would like the honor of choosing a car at the show and representing all of the Home Town Heroes.

The committee is also looking for any of our Home Town Heroes, WWII veterans who wish to ride in the parade. Interested participants should reach out to Neal Supranovich to express interest.

In addition, Sunday morning, Sept. 22, the committee will host the annual Home Town Hero Breakfast at the American Legion, Post 2. It begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. All WWII veterans and spouse meals are paid for by the legion.

“Time is passing quickly, and this is a generation that never asks for accolades or honors,” Supranovich said in the press release. “It is time that we honored them and we invite everyone to join in honoring this courageous group of men and women who served our country in WW II when we most needed them. One-hundred never made it home.”