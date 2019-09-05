Obituaries: Marilyn Browne

Marilyn (Miller) Browne, 84, of Terryville, wife of William “Bill” Browne passed away peacefully Sunday September 1, 2019 at home surrounded by her family and friends. Marilyn was born January 12, 1935 in Hartford, CT. She was the daughter of the late William Miller Jr. and Helen (Gangloff) Miller. Prior to her retirement she was employed as office manager for Plymouth Dental Care, Terryville. She was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville and was an active volunteer for the church. Besides her husband she is survived by her son, Curtis Browne of Waterbury; her daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Gordon Ploof Jr. of Forestville; her granddaughter, Gabrielle Browne of Terryville; her brother, William Miller of Fredericksburg, VA and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at St. Casimir Church, Terryville with a reception to follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall at Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville. Flowers can be sent to the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St. Terryville. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

