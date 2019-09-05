Obituary: Andrew M. ‘Sam’ Kowalec, 77

Andrew M. “Sam” Kowalec, 77, of Bristol, beloved husband of Nancy (Fontaine) Kowalec, died on Wednesday (August 28, 2019) at Bristol Hospital. Sam was born on March 9, 1942 in Bristol and was a son of the late Joseph A. Kowalec, Sr. and Genevieve (Olander) Kowalec. He was raised in Bristol and graduated from Bristol High School. He served in the United States Army then went to work for New Departure. He also owned and operated Andrew Kowalec Siding for over 50 years before retiring and most recently he kept active driving for Kids Wheels. He sponsored and played for his softball team, Kowalec Siding, and was a member of the Bristol Polish Club where he was a past vice-president and chairman of the dance committee. He enjoyed playing the accordion and was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol. In addition to his wife of 32 years, Sam is survived by two daughters: Sharon Kowalec and Jennifer McIntyre of Bristol; a brother: Raymond Kowalec of Harwinton; two sisters: Carol Anderson and husband, William and Beverly Knox and husband, Louis, all of Bristol; step-sons: Bob Root of South Windsor, and Jason Root of New Britain; seven grandchildren: Noah Martineau, Cody and Ella Rose McIntyre, Meadow, Phineas, David, and Samuel Root; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers: Joseph Kowalec, Jr. and Gregory Kowalec, and a step-son: David Root, Jr. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (September 4, 2019) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Tuesday between 5 and 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. Please visit Sam’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

