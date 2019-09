Arthur F. Pearson Jr., 63, of Bristol, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Linda Pearson, who passed in 2016.

Arthur was born on March 30, 1956, son of the late Arthur and Arlene (Bernard) Pearson, Sr. He enjoyed life and was always willing to lend a helping hand in his community.

