Obituary: Bernard Francis Grabowski, 96

Bernard Francis Grabowski, 96, beloved husband of the late Anne (Gorski) Grabowski, died in Bristol on Friday, August 30, 2019. He was a longtime Bristol attorney and Democratic Party activist. He was born in New Haven on June 11, 1923 and was a son of the late Felixa (Szydlowski) Grabowski and John Grabowski.

When Grabowski was an infant, his family moved to Bristol where he resided for the rest of his life. He graduated from Bristol High School in 1941 and entered the U.S. Army where he fought in France during World War II and received a Purple Heart for injuries in battle. After returning to Bristol, Grabowski graduated from the University of Connecticut where he received a B.S. in business administration and a law degree. Upon graduation, he began practicing law with the late Louis Hanrahan, who was his law partner and colleague throughout his career. Grabowski was active in Bristol civic affairs and Democratic politics, where he was a member of the Bristol City Council, the Board of Finance, and the Ethics Commission. In 1962, Grabowski began serving two terms as a U.S. Congressman representing first the State of Connecticut and later the former Sixth District in Washington, D.C. While in Congress, he served on the Banking Committee and was privileged to support the Voting Rights Act, the Civil Rights Act, Medicare, and much legislation that continues to affect people’s lives today. Upon returning to Bristol, Grabowski returned to his law practice and retained his interest in politics, serving on the Bristol Democratic Town Committee and attending many state Democratic conventions. He was also a lifelong communicant of St. Stanislaus Church, where he was a member of the Men’s Organization, a former Finance Committee member, and had many friends.

Grabowski leaves behind his two daughters: Carol Grabowski of Arlington, MA and Diane Grabowski Barry (Deacon John Barry) of Medway, MA; and three grandchildren: Sarah, David, and Nolan Barry. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife: Anne (Gorski) Grabowski; and his brother: Edward Grabowski.

