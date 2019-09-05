Obituary: Jan (Janusz) Krupa, 73

Jan (Janusz) Krupa, 73, beloved husband of Grayzna Krupa of 43 years, died unexpectedly at home in Bristol on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was born in Poland on September 2, 1946 and he was the son of the late Anna (Kolęda) Krupa and Franciszek Krupa.

He was raised and educated in Poland and then moved to Bristol in 1979 where he resided with his wife for the rest of his life. He worked for 30 years and retired from New England Aircraft in 2008. Janusz was a long time member of St. Stanislaus Church in Bristol, where he served as an enthusiastic minister, belonged to the Towarzystwo Sw. Stanisława Kostki and he was a member of the Church Choir. He was very active at Parish life helping in different events, especially during Polish Festival Dozynki.

Jan loved life, he was helpful and compassionate to everyone around him. He enjoyed spending his days outside working in his garden. He loved being surrounded by his wife, family and his friends. You could always find him rooting on his CT Huskies and Duke Blue Devils, or relaxing and watching the news. Though he never had children of his own, he was always a mentor and amazing role model for so many. His doors were always open for anyone who needed a place to stay or guidance.

In addition to his loving wife, Grazyna, he is survived by his two sisters: Halina Kacperek and Danuta Jozwik both of Poland; his brother: Marian Krupa of Poland; several nieces, nephews and cousins where he was like a grandfather; and so many friends and loved ones. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother: Wacław Krupa.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (September 6, 2019) at 12PM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 PM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Thursday between 5 PM and 8 PM.

Please visit Jan’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com