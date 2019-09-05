‘Raise A Glass’ fundraiser for Mum Fest

The Annual “Raise A Glass” Celebration and Benefit for the Mum Festival will be held Oct. 5 at Chippanee Country Club on Marsh Road.

This is the end of the year celebration to help raise funds to keep the Mum Festival.

There will be a cocktail hour, a “Raise A Glass” Champagne Toast, dinner, music, dancing, silent auction, raffle, and a cash bar.

Tickets will be $45; $40 for veterans. Organization or groups can book a table of 10 for $400.

Tickets can be purchased online squareup.com/store/bristol-mum-festival or contact Maria Tramazzo at (860)628.1435 or montra56@sbcglobal.net. Tickets must be purchased by Sept. 25.