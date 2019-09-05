St. Paul holding open houses, placement tests

St. Paul Catholic High School has scheduled its open houses for this fall.

If you or someone you know has a prospective student looking to attend St. Paul in the 2020 or 2021 school years this is the open house you’ll want to visit.

The open houses will be held Saturday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m.

During this time current St. Paul students will provide an interactive tour of the campus and St. Paul faculty and families will be on hand to answer any questions.

St. Paul Catholic High School also has scheduled two placement exams for prospective grade 9 and grade 10 students. This exam will be held at the school on Saturday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8 a.m. While students take the placement exam, there will be an information session in the St. Paul Catholic High School auditorium for parents/guardians to learn about the financial assistance process as well as other general information. This informational session begins at 7:45 a.m. and lasts about an hour.

Preregistration for the open houses and placement exams is suggested.

To register online, visitspchs.com. For information, contact the admissions office at (860)584-0911 or admissions@spchs.com.