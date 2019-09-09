Bristol Future Gymnastics attended AAU nationals

Twenty eight girls from Bristol Future Champion Gymnastics, a division of the Bristol Boys & Girls Club, recently attended the 2019 AAU National Gymnastics competition in Orlando, Fla. and returned with five first place national champions.

Alongside their coaches, Jessica Morelli, Dejah Holley, and Chloe Cyr, the team represented Connecticut along with other teams from around the state.

“We are super proud of our athletes, it was the first time at nationals for half the team, ranging in age from 6 years-14 years old. Not knowing what to expect they brought their skills, confidence and team spirit to Florida” said head coach, Jessica Morelli in a press release. “This year, the AAU Age Group National Championships had a record breaking 2,500 gymnasts attend. Our coaching staff and their parents are tremendously proud of their national ranking achievements. This was the fifth year that FCG attended the National Meet. In 2014 we had just four gymnasts attend, to have been able to bring twenty eight with us this year was very rewarding.”

FCG Xcel Bronze Team members included Megan Davis,(second on floor and bars, sixth on beam and second all-around), Kylah Mazeika-Lebel (first on beam and floor, third on vault and bars and second all around), Rylee Keeley (first on vault and floor, third on beam, 11th on bars and third all around), Abigail Huber (third on beam and floor, sixth on vault, 10th on bars, and fifth all around), Tesla McCool (first on floor, fifth on beam, seventh on bars, 11th on vault, and fifth all-around), Audrey Wolf (third on bars, fifth on vault, seventh on beam and floor, and fifth all around), Katie Lam (third on vault and bars, sixth on floor, 10th on beam and sixth all around), Arianna Caron (fifth on vault, sixth on beam, eighth on bars and floor and seventh all around), Brooke Nadeau-Oddo (sixth on bars, seventh on floor, eighth on beam, ninth on vault, and eighth all around), Kayla Gunnoud (fourth on bars, eighth on floor, 10th on vault and beam and 10th all around), Fabiola Santiago (fifth on vault and beam, eighth on bars, ninth on floor and seventh all around), Agatha Korba (fourth on beam, sixth on vault, seventh on bars and floor and seventh all around), Lily Johnpiere (second on floor, fifth on bars, 10th on beam, 13th on vault, and eighth all around), Charlotte Olmstead (seventh on beam, eighth on floor, ninth on bars, 10th on vault and 10th all-around.

FCG Xcel Silver Team members included Emilee Marquis (third on floor, fourth on vault and bars, sixth on beam and third all around), Kayla Beaulieu (third on beam, sixth on floor, eighth on vault and bars and sixth all around), Natalie Bilodeau (third on bars, fourth on floor, 10th on vault, 12th on beam and 8th all-around), Samantha Vangorder (fifth on floor, seventh on beam, eighth on vault and bars, and eighth all around), Brooklynne Whitlock (eighth on bars, ninth on vault and floor, 12th on beam and 10th all around.

FCG Xcel Gold Team members included Alivia Koch (second on beam, thir on floor and bars, sixth on vault and first all around), Caitlynn Jiantonio (third on bars, fourth on vault and beam, eighth on floor and 3rd all around), Mackenzie Stemm (third on floor, fifth on vault and bars, seventh on beam and fourth all around), Nala Jones (third on floor, fourth on bars, sixth on beam, seventh on vault, and sixth all-around), Elizabeth Chambers (sixth on beam, ninth on vault, bars and floor, and ninth all-around), Aniela King (third on beam, fifth on floor, eighth on vault, 12th on bars, and 10th all around), Paige Graff (eighth on bars and floor, ninth on beam, 11th on vault, and 11th all-around.)

FCG Platinum Team members included Gabriela Naranjo (1st on vault, fifth on bars, eighth on beam, 11th on floor, and sixth all around), Emma Kimball (ninth on bars, 11th on beam and floor, 12th on vault and 11th all around).

Session begins on Sept. 9 and has classes for youth as young as 15 months old. Registration is open and done by visiting FCG at 390 West St. and at www.bristolfcgymnastics.com