Obituary: Barbara Elaine (Gelbar) Kurowski, 85

Barbara Elaine (Gelbar) Kurowski, 85, of Bristol, wife of the late John M. Kurowski, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Bristol Hospital.

Born in Bristol on February 14, 1934, she was one of four children to the late Edward and Mary (Poland) Gelbar. A lifelong resident of Bristol, she was a 1952 graduate of Bristol High School, and married John shortly after at St. Matthew Church, sharing 34 years of marriage together. Barbara worked for many area companies throughout her working years, settling at Traveler’s for over 12 years, from where she retired in 1993. Above all, she was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, whose presence will be missed every day.

She leaves her son, Mark Kurowski and his wife, Robin; her granddaughter, Brianna; three great-grandchildren, Zoey, Corey, and Ryan; her brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Janet Gelbar; her sister, Bernice Roy; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Evelyn Lilja, and a brother in law, Harold Roy.

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Barbara’s life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St., Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared at 10:00 a.m., followed by committal services at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

