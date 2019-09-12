Cooking demonstration at Farmers Market Sept. 14

The Bristol Farmers Market announced that Lauren Hassan, registered dietitian nutritionist from ShopRite Supermarket of Bristol will be joining the City of Bristol for a cooking demonstration on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Lauren Hassan, RDN will prepare seasonal dishes using locally-grown produce and fresh beef from the Bristol Farmers Market vendors. Over the last several months, the Department of Public Works has partnered with the Bristol Public Schools to build gardens at several schools.

On Saturday, students from these Bristol Gardens – A Work of Heart schools will be on-hand to help prepare the dishes with some of the fresh vegetables that were grown over the summer in these gardens.

The cooking demonstration will also offer shoppers of the Bristol Farmers Market an opportunity to learn how to make delicious dishes with the seasonal produce and market products. Free recipes will be available.