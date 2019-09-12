German festival planned at Immanuel Lutheran this weekend

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

The Immanuel Lutheran Church has spent the past nine months preparing for their fifth annual German Festival, to be held on Friday, Sept. 13, and Saturday, Sept. 14, on the corner of West Street and Meadow Street in Bristol.

Event co-chairs, Jason Kruerger and Rhoda Lange, said the fifth installment will be even bigger and better than years past, with more traditional German foods, more bier (“beer”), and more entertainment.

During the two-day event, attendees will be treated to traditional German foods such as roast pork, spatzel, bratwurst, sauerkraut, potato pancakes, brezeln (“pretzels”), and kuchen, a traditional German cake

The festival also will offer Spaten Oktoberfest, Paulaner Lager, Bud Light, a German Riesling Wine, and kaffee (“coffee”), as well as soda, juice, and water for younger attendees.

The German Festival is now in its fifth year, but Immanuel Lutheran was originally founded in 1892 – and Lange’s family was one of the original founding families.

“We finally said we have to bring our German culture forward instead of just having it hanging in the background,” said Lange. “The population of our school, the demographic of our school and our church has changed, so we don’t have as many German people as we used to have. It’s a way for us to kind of hang on to our German heritage – and the community loves it. Everybody loves a German Fest, especially if there’s beer and good food.”

While enjoying a traditional German feast, attendees will also be treated to traditional German entertainment performed by Schachtelgebirger Musikanten (Scha-Musi, for short), the Alpenland Tanzer Dancers, Anita Siarkowski, and Thomaston H.S. Liederkranz. And, there will be bounce houses, face painting, balloon artists, games, and German dancing for children.

The festival will begin on Friday, Sept. 13, with opening ceremonies starting at 6 p.m., featuring City of Bristol dignitaries. On Saturday, Sept. 14, festivities will run from noon to 9 p.m.

Street parking will be available on all surrounding streets, and overflow parking will be available at Depot Square, across the street from City Hall and the police department. Handicap parking will be available on-site behind Immanuel Lutheran and in the side parking lot at the gymnasium-end of the Immanuel Lutheran School. Handicap seating will be available in the biergarten (“beer garden”).

To learn more about the festival, and to keep up to date on each and every detail, please visit the Immanuel Lutheran Church and School – 2019 German Festival event page on Facebook.

