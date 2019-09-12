Obituary: Peter E. Blum, 69

Peter E. Blum, 69, of Bristol, beloved husband of June (Proudman) Blum, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Peter was born in New Haven on July 8, 1950 to the late George and Nina (Jaffe) Blum. After moving to Bristol in 1974, he was an esteemed educator at Bristol Central High School where he taught reading and English for 35 years before retiring in 2009.

Peter loved spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed playing darts on Friday nights with his best friend, the late Jack Kolb. He loved music of all kinds; especially The Beatles. Peter also loved movies, and taught classes in film studies. Peter and June loved to travel together, cruising away to the carribean and many other locations.

In addition to his wife, Peter is survived by a son: Christopher Blum of Bristol; a Brother: Steven Blum and his wife Barbara of Guatemala; a sister: Susan Blum and her husband Dick Piper of Maryland; a granddaughter: Delilah Blum of Bristol; sisters-in-law: Linda Laviero and Nancy Wasielewski; a brother in law: James Proudman; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (September 9, 2019) at 11 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow at Peacedale Cemetery on James P. Casey Rd. in Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home on Monday between 9 AM and 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St. I-91 Tech Ctr, Rocky Hill, Ct 06067 or the American Heart Association 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Tx 75231. Please visit Peter’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.