CAPP looking for nominations for awards

The Connecticut Association of Prevention Professionals (CAPP) is seeking nominations for its annual Prevention Awards on Oct. 25 as part of its annual meeting at the Energize CT Center, 122Universal Dr. N., North Haven, CT. The organization is accepting nominations in three categories: Coalition Sector All-Star, for a sector member whose contributions have made an impact in their community. One volunteer from each of the 12 sectors will be recognized with this award. Any coalition, RBHAO, or LPC in Connecticut can nominate a member for this award. The Prevention Professional of the Year award is for a practicing prevention professional in Connecticut who has made significant contributions to the prevention field in the past year, and has overcome obstacles. The Coalition of the Year award is for a community coalition, or LPC that has demonstrated significant contributions to prevention in Connecticut, practices the SPF, and engages members. Members of the winning coalition will receive a free one-year membership for their coalition valued at $150. All nominations are due by Friday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

