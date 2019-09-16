Chamber to hold candidate forum Oct. 22

The Bristol Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Municipal Candidate Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at Saint Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave. in the auditorium. It will include a one minute introduction per candidate, and residents will get the chance to hear the candidates speak about what they will do for the town, and its people. They also have the opportunity to pose their own questions for the candidates by submitting them online at Info@CentralCTChambers.org. All are invited to attend. The forum will be recorded by Nutmeg TV, and available for playback shortly after. The playback schedule will be announced once available.

Candidates expected to be in attendance are:

Mayoral candidates: Ellen Zoppo-Sassu (D), Dante Tagariello (R).

District 1 Council candidates: Jeffrey Caggiano (R), Kathy Faber (R), Greg Hahn (D), Scott Rosado (D).

District 2 Council Candidates: Peter Kelley (D), Hannah Lemek (R), Gary Lukasiewicz (R), David Preleski (D).

District 3 Council Candidates: Brittany Barney (D), Camerin Crowal (R), Mary Fortier (D), Cheryl Thibeault (R).