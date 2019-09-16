Documentary to be shown about women leaders Oct. 7

On Monday, Oct. 7, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol in the Community Rooms, the Women & Girls’ Fund at Main Street Community Foundation is hosting a free screening of “Women’s Work: Stories Behind the Movement,” an original documentary from Connecticut Public Television.

The 30 minute documentary features the stories of eight Connecticut women who share a common desire to be part of a collective effort – serving as leaders, trailblazers, artists, educators, advocates and entrepreneurs.

Viewers will see interviews with Dr. Meera Viswanathan – head of the Ethel Walker School; Amanda Webster – politician, and candidate for Connecticut House of Representatives District 62; Natalie and Holly Wheeler – entrepreneurs and sisters, and Owners of VASU Tribe; Teresa Younger – president and CEO of the Ms. Foundation for Women; Toni Johnson and Azua Echevarria – healing artists, teachers, and makers; and Ellen Murray – retired Naugatuck fire chief.

A question and answer session will follow, along with the opportunity for the public to share how a woman’s work has inspired, challenged or changed them.

To RSVP, contact Julie Matthews at Main Street Community Foundation at (860)583-6363 or julie@mainstreetfoundation.org.