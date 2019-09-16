Firefighters throw support behind Zoppo-Sassu

The Bristol firefighters union has endorsed incumbent Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu.

In a press release Bristol Firefighters IAFF Local 773 President Sean Lennon said “Firefighters support those who support us, and Ellen has been with us every step of the way. A tireless advocate for the fire dept, she has always been willing to fight on behalf of firefighter health and safety.”

“We were honored that she took a position of leadership amongst state officials in our battle for firefighter post-traumatic stress disorder legislation, and helped assure passage of a bill with her passionate advocacy. “

Lennon wrote: “Bristol firefighters are proud to stand with Ellen as she seeks another term.”